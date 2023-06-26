GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One pair of West Michigan entrepreneurs is saluting Independence Day with three mixed drink ingredients to add red, white or blue to any cocktail.

“The product is produced right here in Michigan. It’s made from ingredients grown in this area, on a family farm,” George Germain of RWB Spirits said. “So it’s truly a made-in-Michigan product.”

The three liquors — Red Dawn, White Reflection and Blue Horizon — taste like watermelon, coconut and blue raspberry, respectively.

“All three of them pair easily with lemonade or lemon-lime soda,” Germain said. “They’re also all delicious straight out of the bottle on the rocks. It’s not overpowering.”

During the month of July, $2 from every retail sale will be donated to Grand Rapids’ Michigan Veteran Homes, according to Germain.

“We feel that anything we can do to help our military, those who have served our country, we’re happy to do,” Germain said. “And this is a perfect opportunity.”

The liquors are available at dozens of locations around West Michigan. More information is available at RWB Spirits’ website and Facebook page.