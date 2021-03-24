Local group wants to bring phone porn filters to Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan-based organization is celebrating after helping pass a law in Utah that would require all cellphones and tablets sold in the state to be manufactured with a filter blocking explicit material like pornography.

Chris McKenna of Protect Young Eyes, a nonprofit that promotes online safety for kids, said their team helped write the Utah legislation that was signed by the governor Tuesday.

McKenna is now determined to pass the same law in Michigan, especially as the Utah measure won’t go into effect unless five other states enact similar laws, a provision that was added to address concerns that it would be difficult to implement.

While smartphones and tablets currently come with a feature to filter and block pornographic sites, the measure passed in Utah mandates devices to be manufactured with those features automatically enabled.

“(They’re) filters that already exist on smartphones and tablets, we simply want them turned on by default,” McKenna said.

The measure allows for the user to manually turn off the filter at any time, while also letting parents create a passcode to prevent their kids from deactivating the blocks.

Critics of the legislation in Utah say the measure violates First Amendment rights and previously asked for the governor to veto the bill.

McKenna said this legislation is all about protecting kids by making parental controls more accessible. He said these filters are currently hard for parents to find and activate, as the feature is buried in the sea of settings preferences on the device.

“Imagine the relief (for parents),” McKenna said. “Knowing the device will do this for me and I don’t have to spend two hours tonight to go through 30 steps on an iPhone just to protect my kids.”

Now that the legislation has passed in Utah, McKenna and his team are pushing to get similar measures passed in other states.

When asked what states are considering such legislation, McKenna didn’t want to say too much.

“That information I’ll keep to myself because we want to get there before the lobbyists do,” McKenna said. “… We have other states that will pass it before the end of this calendar year — I can almost guarantee that.”

McKenna is determined to make Michigan one of them.

“I will be bringing this to Michigan,” McKenna said. “Anything that we can do here in West Michigan to as a community work together to protect all of our kids, not just mine, yours and everybody else’s, is going to benefit us.”

Protect Young Eyes provides step-by-step instructions for how parents can activate filters on their kids’ smartphones and tablets, including Apple iOS and Android devices.