WATCH: Whitmer makes remarks at MSU tech HQ groundbreaking

Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke today at the groundbreaking of the new TechSmith headquarters, a two story, 62,500 square foot office building that will serve as a place of local brand awareness, local partnerships, internship programs and talent expansion and enhancement.

The new building comes from a partnership between Michigan State University and the Michigan State University Foundation, and will find it’s home at MSU’s Spartan Village.

Other speakers who made remarks include TechSmith CEO Wendy Hamilton, East Lansing Mayor Aaron Stephens, MSU President Dr. Samuel L. Stanley and Executive Director of the Michigan State University Foundation, David Washburn, among others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!