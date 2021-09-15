LIVE: U.S. Senate holds hearing on FBI’s handling of Larry Nassar investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) — The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing this morning on the how the FBI treated the Larry Nassar investigation.

The oversight hearing is examining how the investigation into Nassar was handled when the FBI knew of Nassar’s behavior 15 months before the Indianapolis Star wrote the whistleblowing piece that ended Nassar’s career and abuse.

Yesterday, an FBI agent accused of improperly handling accusations made against Nassar was fired.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin stated that Nassar abused at least 70 young athletes while the FBI “sat” on the case.

A number of big-name gymnasts testified today, including Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and Maggie Nichols.

Each witness had five minutes to give their testimony, followed by questions from the committee.

Simone Biles spoke of how she never wants to see another gymnast in amateur sports be subjected to abuse again, and that is why she was testifying today.

“To be clear… I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” said Simone Biles.

Former agent Michael Langeman, who worked at the FBI’s Indianapolis office, interviewed gymnast McKayla Maroney in 2015 regarding her allegations of abuse against Nassar.

McKayla Maroney spoke that her statements were falsified by the FBI, calling for action from the Department of Justice, who was not present at the hearing.

“I am tired of waiting for the right thing,” said Maroney.

Maggie Nichols first reported her abuse six years ago, and Nichols stated that she and her family still received few answers as to why his behavior was not being addressed by the FBI or USA Gymnastics (USAG).

“From the day I reported my molestation by Nassar, I was treated differently by USAG,” said Nichols. “This hearing is one of our last opportunities to get justice.”

Aly Raisman’s testimony addresses that six years later, the FBI is not facing accountability.

“…and it disgusts me that we are still fighting for answers and accountability six years later,” said Raisman.

Raisman calls upon Steve Penny, a USAG President who diminished Raisman’s abuse.

Raisman also stated that Nassar’s resignation from USAG gave him access to 100 new victims, working at MSU, Sparrow, and even running for School Board.

“Why must we speculate when the facts are obtainable? When the stakes are so high?” said Raisman.

Durbin commended the survivors, citing that while he has been in many committee hearings recently, he has not heard testimonies as compelling as the ones he heard today.

The director of the FBI, Christopher Wray is set to speak later, along with Michael Horowitz from the Justice Department.

Department of Justice was not present, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley and U.S. Senator Feinstein wrote the DOJ to get justice.

Other Senators continued to express their gratitude for the testimonies given at the hearing, including Ted Cruz, Amy Klobuchar, Cory Booker and Jon Oshoff.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz mentioned his daughters, who are athletes, and how what happened to Nassar’s victim is “every parent’s worst nightmare.”

It is believed that Nassar abused as many as 300 athletes.

This article will be updated as more info comes out of today’s hearings.