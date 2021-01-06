WATCH: Trump supporters gather for a protest at Michigan Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Wednesday morning supporters of President Donald Trump gathered at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, as congress gets ready to convene in Washington D.C. to certify the November election results.

Those results have Joe Biden beating President Donald Trump by a margin of 306 to 232 in the Electoral vote.

According to the 6 News team on scene, around 100 people have gathered on the lawn in front of the Capitol in downtown Lansing. People were carrying signs and flags in support of President Trump, and his ongoing effort to overturn the election results.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated.