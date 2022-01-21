Body believed to be Brendan Santo found in Red Cedar River

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After today’s search of the Red Cedar River, a body has been recovered.

The body was found around 12:30 p.m. today in Lansing, around 1.5 miles from where Brendan Santo was last seen.

Though the identity of the body has not been confirmed, the body is believed to be Santo.

Santo’s family has been made aware of the discovery.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the Santo family and all those who knew Brendan. We ask that the public respect the family’s privacy,” a statement from Michigan State Police said.

The search for Santo lasted more than 80 days, with help from various agencies across Michigan.

Earlier today, more dive crews were lending a hand in the search efforts at the Red Cedar River

Santo initially went missing on Oct. 29 last year, last being seen around Yakeley Hall on MSU’s campus.

Barricades were set up in the area.

Sources tell us that the Michigan State Police Marine Services Division, Capital Area Dive Team and the Oakland County Dive Team are assisting with search efforts in the Red Cedar River.