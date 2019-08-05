Live grenades discovered in Eaton Co. storage locker

An Aug. 4, 2019 photo shows two live grenades unearthed from a storage locker in Eaton County’s Hamlin Township. (Eaton County Sheriff’s Office)

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man uncovered a potentially explosive piece of World War II history in an Eaton County storage locker late Sunday morning.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says a man was sorting through his father’s belongings in a Hamlin Township storage facility when he discovered a grenade he believed was from the World War II era, located in a military shipping container.

Deputies took a call about the first grenade around 11:41 a.m. Sunday.

They say during their investigation, they located a total of two live grenades. Deputies called in the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad, which took the grenades for proper disposal.

