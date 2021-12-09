LIVE: Community mourns Oxford shooting victim at funeral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Oxford community is gathering together Thursday to mourn the life of Justin Shilling, one of the victims in the Oxford High School shooting.

A photo of Oxford High School shooting victim Justin Shilling, 17. (Courtesy)

Shilling and three other classmates were shot and killed on Nov. 30. He was 17.

A funeral will take place at 7 p.m. as his family, friends and community remember his life.

The funeral will be streamed in the player above.

The senior was co-captain of his school’s bowling team. His obituary said he burned brighter and exuded more energy than the average person, and left his mark on so many people.

Shilling is survived by his parents and two brothers.

He will also be remembered for giving a generous gift to others: He was declared legally dead the day after the shooting, but his parents kept him on life support for two more days so that his organs could be donated.