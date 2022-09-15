The Chevrolet Blazer, an electric vehicle, at the North American International Auto Show (Sept. 14, 2022)

DETROIT (WOOD) — Veteran auto show visitors might notice fewer models on the floor of Huntington Place.

Many Asian and European automakers were no-shows this year.

Some of it is the result of supply chain issues. Some of it is the result of automakers spending their marketing resource elsewhere.

“Now, at the same time, when you walk the showroom floor and you see the amount of electrification activity, by the Detroit 3 as an example, they’re not going down without a fight,” said IHS auto analyst Mike Wall.

That comes despite concerns among some in the car buying public over the viability of electric vehicles.

“Where am I going to charge it? Range anxiety in general. The cost of these vehicles,” said Wall.

But if sales trends are correct, the market is driving interest in battery-powered vehicles.

Some analysts predict the sales of EV’s will increase from 6.3 million worldwide in 2021 to 26.8 million by 2030.

West Michigan auto suppliers are gearing up to take advantage of those sales.

“If you’re in the business, you’re not seeing the same level of requests for request for quotes for internal combustion. Those are coming fewer and farther between,” said Wall. “And what you are seeing is the opportunity to quote on a whole raft of electrified vehicles.”