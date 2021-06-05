List: Which Lake Michigan beaches allow dogs

Bo the dog plays in Lake Michigan at Kirk Park. (October 2017 file)

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Want to show Fido the big lake?

Twelve of the 47 public beaches on the WOOD TV8 Lake Michigan Beach Guide allow you to bring a dog in the summer months. Here’s the full list:

Golden Township Beach, Mears

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Medbery Park, Montague

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

White River Light Station, Whitehall

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Kruse Park Dog Beach, Muskegon

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash in the sand but are allowed off leash in the water.

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, Norton Shores

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Grand Haven City Beach

Restrictions: Dogs not allowed 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Dogs must be on a leash.

Kirk Park, West Olive

Restrictions: Dogs only allowed 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. You can have your dog off leash.

Bo the dog plays at Kirk Park. (October 2017 file)

Bo the dog at Kirk Park. (October 2017 file)

Bo the dog plays at Kirk Park. (October 2017 file)

Saugatuck Dunes State Park

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Deerlick Creek Park, South Haven

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Pilgrim Haven Natural Area, South Haven

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Roadside Park, Coloma

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

Hagar Park, Coloma

Restrictions: Dogs must be on a leash.

See the full beach guide, which lists amenities at beaches along the lakeshore, here: