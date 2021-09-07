List: West Michigan events honoring 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Saturday, Sept. 11, marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. People across the nation will come together in remembrance, including at events here in West Michigan.

Below, find an event near you.

GRAND RAPIDS

9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute | Sept. 11, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum | Details

Heat of West Michigan United Way 9/11 Day of Service | Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon at the Kroc Center | Details

9/11 Remembered | Sept. 11, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Village of Heather Hills | Details

Strikes for Stripes- Hero Services | Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Dewitt Field at Cornerstone University | Details

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Fireworks to commemorate 20th anniversary | Sept. 10 at dusk on Bluestar Highway | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

2021 Kalamazoo 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb | Sept. 11, starting at 8:30 a.m. at Wings Event Center | Details

9/11 commemorative service for Kalamazoo area | Sept. 11, starting at 11 a.m. at Bronson Park

KENT COUNTY

2021 Grand Rapids 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb | Sept. 11, starting at 9 a.m. at the LMCU Ball Park | Details

Lowell 9/11 memorial | Sept. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lowell Public Library | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

9/11 Community Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute | Sept. 11, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the USS-LST393 WWII Landing Ship | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

9/11 ceremony from the American Legion Post 28 | Sept. 11, starting at 10 a.m.

To have your event added to the list, email ReportIt@WOODTV.com. Be sure to include a link with event details.