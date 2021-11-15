LIST: Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some local organizations are providing free Thanksgiving meals this year to those in need.

Find a Thanksgiving meal near you:

The Fire Hub | Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Battle Creek Central High School, 100 W Van Buren St, Battle Creek | Details

Holland Rescue Mission | Great Thanksgiving Banquet on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. | DeVos Fieldhouse, 222 Fairbanks Ave, Holland | Details

Mel Trotter Ministries | Thanksgiving Community Meal on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids | Details

God’s Kitchen of Michigan | Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Portage Chapel Hill Church, 7028 Oakland Dr, Portage | Details

Muskegon Rescue Mission | 2021 Thanksgiving Community Feast on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Muskegon High School Cafeteria, 80 W Southern Ave, Muskegon | Details

If you are a part of a West Michigan organization providing free Thanksgiving meals and would like to be added to the list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.