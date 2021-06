List: 4th of July fireworks and events return to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fireworks will light up the sky and parades will fill streets in West Michigan to celebrate Independence Day, a year after many events were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Most events have returned, but some communities have chosen to scrap their traditional activities.

Here is a list of events across West Michigan:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Allegan | Activities at 6 p.m.; Fireworks over Kalamazoo River at 10:15 p.m. | Details

Dorr Township | Activities July 2-4; Fireworks July 3 at dusk | Details

Saugatuck-Douglas | Parade at 11 a.m.; Fireworks at dusk | Details

BARRY COUNTY

Gun Lake | Fireworks on July 3 at dusk | Details

Middleville | Celebration on July 4 at noon; Fireworks at dusk | Details

BERRIEN COUNTY

Baroda Township | Festivities at 7 p.m. on July 3; Fireworks at dusk | Details

BRANCH COUNTY

Coldwater | Fireworks July 3 at dusk | Details

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek | Air show & Balloon Festival June 30-July 4 | Details

Marshall | Fireworks July 4 at 9:30 p.m. | Details

IONIA COUNTY

Ionia | July 1 fireworks canceled due to flooding | Details; Golf Scramble on July 4 at 9 a.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Kalamazoo Growlers at Homer Stryker Field | Game and fireworks on July 4 (tickets required) | Details Kalamazoo Speedway | Racing and fireworks July 3 (tickets required) | Details

Kalamazoo Speedway | Racing and fireworks July 3 (tickets required) | Richland | Parade on July 3 at 11 a.m.

Gull Lake | Cookout and activities on July 3 at noon until 4 p.m. Details

KENT COUNTY

Ada | Parade July 3 at 10 a.m.; Car show at 11 a.m.; Music at Legacy park 6:30 p.m.; Fireworks at dusk | Details

Caledonia | Celebration July 3 | Details

Cascade Township | Hosting with Ada on July 3 | Details

East Grand Rapids | 5K on July 4 at 8:30 a.m.; Parade at 11 a.m.; Fireworks at dusk | Details

Grand Rapids | Activities July 3 at 6 p.m.; fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Fireworks will also air on WXSP and stream live online . | Details

. | Grand Rapids’ Ottawa Hills neighborhood | Hollyhock Lane parade at 8:30 a.m.; Ceremony at 9 a.m. | Details

Grandville | Activities July 1-5 | Fireworks July 5 at dusk | Details

Kentwood | Activities all day July 3 with fireworks at dusk | Details

MONTCALM COUNTY

Crystal Area | Parade July 4 at 1 p.m. | Details

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Muskegon | Fireworks July 3 starting at 10:30 p.m. | Details

Whitehall (White Lake area) | Parade July 3 at 10 a.m.; Fireworks July 4 at 9 p.m. | Details

NEWAYGO COUNTY

Hesperia | Festivities July 2-4; Fireworks July 4 at dusk | Details

OTTAWA COUNTY

Allendale | Parade July 3 at 10 a.m.; Activities at 11 a.m.; Fireworks July 4 at dusk | Details

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Bangor | Parade at 10 a.m.; Fireworks at dusk | Details

Don’t see your Fourth of July event on the list? Send details including a link to the event page to ReportIt@woodtv.com for our consideration.

We’d also love to see your photos of the fireworks and festivities; send them to ReportIt@woodtv.com along with your name and when and where the images were taken.