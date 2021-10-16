List: 2021 West Michigan trick-or-treat times, Halloween events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The kids have put together their costumes, your house is covered with spooky decorations and you’ve already eaten half of the Halloween candy you got at Meijer. Now the important question: When is trick-or-treating?
Below, find out when your city is having trick-or-treating, along with a list of both kid-friendly and adult Halloween events.
Trick-or-Treat times
Note: This list is incomplete as not all trick-or-treat times are readily available. Additionally, times are subject to change; what follows were scheduled times as of Oct. 16. To add your city’s trick-or-treat time, email ReportIt@woodtv.com and be sure to include a link.
All trick-or-treat times are Sunday, Oct. 31, unless noted otherwise.
- Ada: No designated times (Downtown Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Allendale: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Battle Creek: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bronson: Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Byron Township: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Caledonia: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cascade: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Centreville: Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Coldwater: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Coopersville: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Dorr: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- East Grand Rapids: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ferrysburg: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Fruitport: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Georgetown Township: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grand Haven: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grand Rapids: Dusk to 8 p.m.
- Grandville: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hart: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hastings: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Holland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Hudsonville: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ionia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Kalamazoo: Downtown Trick-or-Treat Friday, Oct. 29, 4:30 p.m.
- Kentwood: Saturday, Oct. 30, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Lawton: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Lowell: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Marshall: 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.
- Mattawan: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Middleville: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Muskegon: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Muskegon Heights: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Norton Shores: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Paw Paw: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Portland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rockford: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Schoolcraft: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Sparta: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Town Square Oct. 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Spring Lake: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sturgis: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Vicksburg: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Walker 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Wayland: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wyoming: No designated times
- Zeeland: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS
Grand Rapids
- Fredrick Meijer Gardens: Hallowee-Ones | Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- John Ball Zoo Goes Boo | Oct. 15 to 17, Oct 22 to 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- John Ball Area Neighbors Trunk or Treat | Oct. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Trunk-or-Treat en el Barrio | Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Lions and Rabbits Halloween Party trunk or treat | Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
Allegan County
- Saugatuck – Family & Pet Halloween Costume Contest and Parade | Oct. 30 from 11:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Otsego – Downtown Otsego Trail for Treaters | Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
Barry County
- Hastings – Barry County Boofest: Haunted Hustle 5K | Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Hastings – All Hallows Eve at Historic Charlton Park | Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
Branch County
- Coldwater – Halloween Parade | Oct. 30 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
Calhoun County
- Battle Creek – BCPD Annual Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Marshall – Annual Firefighters Halloween Parade | Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. | Details
Ionia County
- Ionia – Autumn Celebration in downtown Ionia | Oct. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details
Kalamazoo County
- Kalamazoo – Halloween Forest at Milham Park | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Portage – Monster Mash: A Hocus Pocus Trail | Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Richland – Richland Community Library Pumpkin Decorating Contest | Oct. 19-28, winners announced Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. | Details
Kent County
- Ada – Ada Business Association Trunk or Treat | Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Allendale – Allendale Movies in the Park Halloween Special | Oct. 8 at 7:45 p.m. | Details
- Alto – Halloween at the Library — Alto Branch | Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details
- Alto – Dairy Discovery Harvest Run – 5K & Kids Fun Run | Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. | Details
- Byron Center – Everett’s Gardens Candy Walk | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Caledonia – American Legion Post 305 Trick n Treat | Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Dutton – DFD Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
- Kentwood – Trunk or Treat at the Kentwood Department of Public Works | Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Kentwood – Mega Trunk or Treat with Heritage Baptist Church and Kentwood Community Church | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Rockford – RCC Trunk or Treat | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
- Rockford – Trunk or Treat at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool | Oct. 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
Montcalm County
- Greenville – Trunk ‘N Treat at Greenville Church of the Nazarene | Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Greenville – Business Trick-or-Treat | Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
Muskegon County
- Montague – Kids Trail to Treats | Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Muskegon – Hackley Public Library youth take and make: Halloween decorations | Oct. 18 to Oct. 30 | Details
- Muskegon – Trunk or Treat at Harvest Party at Bridge Bible Church | Oct. 30 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details
- Muskegon – Trunk or Treat at Living Life Church | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Muskegon – Muskegon Farmers Market Halloween Bash | Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
Newaygo County
- Grant – Trunk or Treat at Rice Lake Baptist Church | Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- White Cloud – Trail Town Hallow 2021 at White Cloud County Park | Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- White Cloud – White Cloud Community Library 4th Annual Haunted House: Frankenstein | Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
Ottawa County
- Coopersville – Community Kids Party at Coopersville Farm Museum | Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Grand Haven – Trunk or Treat at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Grand Haven – Trunk or Treat at St. John’s Lutheran Church | Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Holland – Outdoor Discovery Center Treats and Trails | Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Holland – Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Holland | Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details
- Hudsonville – Frontline Halloween Movie Night | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- Zeeland – Downtown Zeeland Trick or Treat | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Zeeland – Boo at the Barn at the Critter Barn | Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
St. Joseph County
- Centreville Village – Trunk or treat at United Methodist Church | Oct. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
- Sturgis – Downtown Sturgis trick or treat | Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
- Three Rivers – Trunk or Treat at YMCA Camp Eberhart | Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. | Details
Van Buren County
- Bangor – Bangor Branch Library Halloween Crafting and Costumer Party | Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
- Bloomingdale – Bloomingdale Branch Library Pumpkin Carving | Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m. | Details
- Covert – Covert Branch Library Halloween Costume Party | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- Decatur – Webster Memorial Library Boo Bash | Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
ADULT EVENTS
Allegan County
- Douglas – Douglas Adult Halloween Parade | Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. | Details
- Saugatuck – Star of Saugatuck Boos Cruise | Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. | Details
Kent County
- Grand Rapids – Lions & Rabbits Halloween Party | Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids – Grand Rapids Original Swing Society Halloween Swing Dance | Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Details
- Wyoming – The Haunt | Throughout October | Details
Ottawa County
- Holland – Herrick District Library Take & Make: Spooky Craft (registration required) | Oct. 25 to Oct. 30 | Details
- Holland – Hauntings & History Nights at The Felt Estate | Oct. 29 through Oct. 31 | Details
To add your event to the list, email ReportIt@woodtv.com.