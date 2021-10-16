List: 2021 West Michigan trick-or-treat times, Halloween events

Children receive treats by candy chutes while trick-or-treating for Halloween in Woodlawn Heights on October 31, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The kids have put together their costumes, your house is covered with spooky decorations and you’ve already eaten half of the Halloween candy you got at Meijer. Now the important question: When is trick-or-treating?

Below, find out when your city is having trick-or-treating, along with a list of both kid-friendly and adult Halloween events.







Trick-or-Treat times

Note: This list is incomplete as not all trick-or-treat times are readily available. Additionally, times are subject to change; what follows were scheduled times as of Oct. 16. To add your city’s trick-or-treat time, email ReportIt@woodtv.com and be sure to include a link.

All trick-or-treat times are Sunday, Oct. 31, unless noted otherwise.

Ada : No designated times (Downtown Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

: No designated times (Downtown Oct. 29, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) Allendale : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Battle Creek : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Bronson : Saturday, Oct. 30 , from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: , from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Byron Township : 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Caledonia : Saturday, Oct. 30 , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cascade : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Centreville: Saturday, Oct. 30 , from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Coldwater : 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Coopersville : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dorr : 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. East Grand Rapids : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ferrysburg : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fruitport : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Georgetown Township : Saturday, Oct. 30 , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grand Haven : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grand Rapids : Dusk to 8 p.m.

: Dusk to 8 p.m. Grandville : Saturday, Oct. 30 , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hart : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hastings : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Holland : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hudsonville : Saturday, Oct. 30 , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ionia : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kalamazoo: Downtown Trick-or-Treat Friday, Oct. 29, 4:30 p.m.

Kentwood : Saturday, Oct. 30 , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: , 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lawton : 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Lowell : 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marshall : 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Mattawan : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Middleville : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Muskegon : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Muskegon Heights: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Norton Shores : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Paw Paw: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Portland : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rockford : 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Schoolcraft : 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sparta : 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Town Square Oct. 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Town Square Oct. 30 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Spring Lake : 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sturgis: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Vicksburg : 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Walker 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wayland : 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wyoming : No designated times

: No designated times Zeeland: Saturday, Oct. 30, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

KID-FRIENDLY EVENTS

Grand Rapids

Fredrick Meijer Gardens: Hallowee-Ones | Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

John Ball Zoo Goes Boo | Oct. 15 to 17, Oct 22 to 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

John Ball Area Neighbors Trunk or Treat | Oct. 22 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Trunk-or-Treat en el Barrio | Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Lions and Rabbits Halloween Party trunk or treat | Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Allegan County

Saugatuck – Family & Pet Halloween Costume Contest and Parade | Oct. 30 from 11:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Otsego – Downtown Otsego Trail for Treaters | Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Barry County

Hastings – Barry County Boofest: Haunted Hustle 5K | Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Hastings – All Hallows Eve at Historic Charlton Park | Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Branch County

Coldwater – Halloween Parade | Oct. 30 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

Calhoun County

Battle Creek – BCPD Annual Trunk or Treat | Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Marshall – Annual Firefighters Halloween Parade | Oct. 30 at 11 a.m. | Details

Ionia County

Ionia – Autumn Celebration in downtown Ionia | Oct. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

Kalamazoo – Halloween Forest at Milham Park | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Portage – Monster Mash: A Hocus Pocus Trail | Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Richland – Richland Community Library Pumpkin Decorating Contest | Oct. 19-28, winners announced Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. | Details

Kent County

Ada – Ada Business Association Trunk or Treat | Oct. 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Allendale – Allendale Movies in the Park Halloween Special | Oct. 8 at 7:45 p.m. | Details

Alto – Halloween at the Library — Alto Branch | Oct. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details

Alto – Dairy Discovery Harvest Run – 5K & Kids Fun Run | Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. | Details

Byron Center – Everett’s Gardens Candy Walk | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Caledonia – American Legion Post 305 Trick n Treat | Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Dutton – DFD Trunk or Treat | Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details

Kentwood – Trunk or Treat at the Kentwood Department of Public Works | Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Kentwood – Mega Trunk or Treat with Heritage Baptist Church and Kentwood Community Church | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Rockford – RCC Trunk or Treat | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details

Rockford – Trunk or Treat at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church and Preschool | Oct. 24 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Montcalm County

Greenville – Trunk ‘N Treat at Greenville Church of the Nazarene | Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Greenville – Business Trick-or-Treat | Oct. 31 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Muskegon County

Montague – Kids Trail to Treats | Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Muskegon – Hackley Public Library youth take and make: Halloween decorations | Oct. 18 to Oct. 30 | Details

Muskegon – Trunk or Treat at Harvest Party at Bridge Bible Church | Oct. 30 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | Details

Muskegon – Trunk or Treat at Living Life Church | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Muskegon – Muskegon Farmers Market Halloween Bash | Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Newaygo County

Grant – Trunk or Treat at Rice Lake Baptist Church | Oct. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

White Cloud – Trail Town Hallow 2021 at White Cloud County Park | Oct. 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

White Cloud – White Cloud Community Library 4th Annual Haunted House: Frankenstein | Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

Coopersville – Community Kids Party at Coopersville Farm Museum | Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Grand Haven – Trunk or Treat at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport | Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details

Grand Haven – Trunk or Treat at St. John’s Lutheran Church | Oct. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Holland – Outdoor Discovery Center Treats and Trails | Oct. 23 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Holland – Trick-or-Treating in Downtown Holland | Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. | Details

Hudsonville – Frontline Halloween Movie Night | Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

Zeeland – Downtown Zeeland Trick or Treat | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Zeeland – Boo at the Barn at the Critter Barn | Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

St. Joseph County

Centreville Village – Trunk or treat at United Methodist Church | Oct. 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Sturgis – Downtown Sturgis trick or treat | Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details

Three Rivers – Trunk or Treat at YMCA Camp Eberhart | Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. | Details

Van Buren County

Bangor – Bangor Branch Library Halloween Crafting and Costumer Party | Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Bloomingdale – Bloomingdale Branch Library Pumpkin Carving | Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m. | Details

Covert – Covert Branch Library Halloween Costume Party | Oct. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details

Decatur – Webster Memorial Library Boo Bash | Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

ADULT EVENTS

Allegan County

Douglas – Douglas Adult Halloween Parade | Oct. 30 at 10 p.m. | Details

Saugatuck – Star of Saugatuck Boos Cruise | Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. | Details

Kent County

Grand Rapids – Lions & Rabbits Halloween Party | Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids – Grand Rapids Original Swing Society Halloween Swing Dance | Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Details

Wyoming – The Haunt | Throughout October | Details

Ottawa County

Holland – Herrick District Library Take & Make: Spooky Craft (registration required) | Oct. 25 to Oct. 30 | Details

Holland – Hauntings & History Nights at The Felt Estate | Oct. 29 through Oct. 31 | Details

To add your event to the list, email ReportIt@woodtv.com.