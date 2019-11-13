Liquor shortage expected to continue this week

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the largest liquor distributors in Michigan announced Tuesday that there will be more delays in deliveries this week.

Republic Nation Distributing Company said customers will not receive deliveries that are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

They say customers will need to place new orders starting Sunday.

Deliveries in the Upper Peninsula will not be impacted.

RNDC is working to catch up on other delayed deliveries after operational changes at its new facility in Livonia.

They briefed the Michigan Liquor Control Commission Tuesday. Significant improvements are expected Nov. 18 and normal deliveries are expect for mid-December.