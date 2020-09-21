3 W MI bars’ liquor licenses suspended for ignoring coronavirus rules

A sign on the door at Flamingo Lounge in Grand Rapids announces its liquor license was suspended for not following executive orders about coronavirus mitigation. (Sept. 21, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency liquor license suspensions have been issued for three West Michigan businesses for violating multiple state executive orders meant to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended licenses for Odyssey Entertainment in Muskegon Heights, Wright Tavern in Wright Township and the Flamingo Lounge in Grand Rapids.

State officials say the businesses weren’t enforcing masks for staff and customers and they failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Odyssey Entertainment’s liquor license was suspended Aug. 26. It had a hearing scheduled for Sept. 4. On Sept. 3, the business negotiated a settlement that included a $750 fine and a 14-day suspension, which ended Sept. 17.

Wright Tavern’s liquor license was suspended Sept. 9. A hearing is set for Monday to decide if additional suspensions or fines are necessary.

Flamingo Lounge’s liquor license was suspended Sept. 15. It has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 25.

The MLCC says businesses must follow executive orders from the state, guidelines from local health departments and local ordinances.

Complaints of businesses violating codes and rules can be sent anonymously to the MLCC online or its hotline at 866.893.2121. More information on MLCC’s Reopening Resources and restrictions can be found on its website.