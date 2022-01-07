Liquor Commission asks bars to space out orders in case of staffing shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission is taking a pro-active approach to the surge in COVID-19 cases, asking bars and restaurants around the state to consider changing up their ordering process and ease the stress on our suppliers.

In an internal memo, the MLCC advised businesses to order larger quantities and to order once every two to three weeks instead of weekly. They are also suggesting businesses buy full cases instead of split cases, because that requires more effort for the suppliers.

Jeannie Vogel, a spokesperson for the Commission, told News 8 that there is no liquor shortage and there are currently no staffing shortages at the state’s suppliers. But if there are in the future, spreading out those orders could go a long way in ensuring there are no delays.

If there ever is a delivery delay, like the one we saw in 2019, businesses are allowed to buy up to 120 liters per year from outside companies, like grocery stores.

Vogel also stressed that there is no liquor shortage and that there shouldn’t be any issue keeping shelves stocked.