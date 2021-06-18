Lift a glass: Michigan Brewers Guild sets August, September beer festivals

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Craft brew lovers will drink to this: Beer festivals are back.

With coronavirus case numbers down and state-mandated outdoor venue capacity restrictions over, the Michigan Brewers Guild has organized three beer festivals around the state for August and September.

The first one is Aug. 14 at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park, dubbed Michigan August Beer Festival — South.

The last time the ballpark north of Grand Rapids hosted a beer festival was in February 2020, not long before the pandemic prompted event cancellations around the state. The Winter Beer Festival drew 130 breweries and thousands of visitors.

Two weeks after the metro Grand Rapids event, the Michigan August Beer Festival — North will be held at Turtle Creek Stadium in Traverse City on Aug. 28. Finally, the U.P. Fall Beer Festival is scheduled for Sept. 11 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

“We are happy and excited for the opportunity to get back to Michigan Brewers Guild beer festivals and look forward to seeing people in person,” Scott Graham, the executive director of the guild, said in a Friday statement. “We are currently working on logistics and safety protocols with our partners at the West Michigan Whitecaps and Traverse City Pit Spitters, which gives us the added benefit of their infrastructure and experience with their own events.”

You can buy tickets for any of the events online starting at 10 a.m. June 24. Enthusiast Members can get them early, on June 22. Tickets cost $50 per person when bought ahead of time and $55 at the gate. Designated drivers can get in with a $10 ticket.