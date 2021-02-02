Watch: ‘Let Them Play’ filing complaint against MDHHS chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Let Them Play Michigan, an organization urging the state to let winter sports begin, has filed a complaint against the director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service to force her to lift a ban.

Attorney Peter Ruddell is holding a virtual press conference now to discuss the legal filing. You can watch that streaming live here.

A summary of the complaint filed Tuesday morning in the Michigan Court of Claims against MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel provided by Detroit-based law firm Honigman LLP lists plaintiffs including Let Them Play, the Michigan Amateur Youth Hockey League and parents who are concerned about their kids’ future in sports. It also cites the Jan. 18 death of a hockey player blamed on “mental struggles he endured from the continued delays in winter sports in Michigan.”

The complaint claims the MDHHS ban of winter sports violates the Constitution’s equal protection, procedural and due process, free assembly, and free education clauses, as well as Michigan’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act and state administrative procedures.

Current restrictions from MDHHS ban contact sports through Feb. 21. Players, coaches and parents have recently been calling on MDHHS to lift that ban, including holding a protest outside the state Capitol in Lansing over the weekend.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association says it is prepared to get competition started within days from an OK from the state.