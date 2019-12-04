Legislature to OK undoing some budget vetoes; no final deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature has started passing legislation that would restore more than half of the proposed spending that was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says there has been “significant progress” in talks, though no deal.

The Senate approved bills Wednesday to reverse 27 of Whitmer’s 147 line-item vetoes and some of her fund transfers, and the House was poised to pass similar legislation.

Ongoing negotiations continue on curbing the powers of the State Administrative Board.