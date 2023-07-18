GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New legislation fueled by Michigan Democrats will allow certain cities to establish their own land banks.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law late last month, changing the qualifications for which government entities can run their own land banks. Previously, land bank responsibilities were only managed at the county level. The city of Detroit was the lone exception.

Now, any city or township with a population of more than 50,000 residents in a county that does not have an active land bank can start its own, taking over vacant, unused, abandoned or blighted properties and selling them to investors for new development.

“Revitalizing places to make Michigan communities more attractive places to live, work and invest is a key part of our strategy to help more individuals, families and businesses make it in Michigan. This legislation will widen access to the powerful economic development tools land bank fast track authorities provide,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement.

Rep. Kristian Grant, D-Grand Rapids, introduced the bill in April. She believes expanded programs will not only help more cities across the state, but will also keep the profits made off of those renovated properties in the hands of Michiganders.

“We have seen that around the state, where buyers outside of the state get these properties or large corporations that may not really have the best interest of the community,” Grant told News 8. “But with this city land bank option, we are hoping to go a step further and say, ‘Let’s be intentional. Let’s do some planning.’”

A 2019 file photo of an abandoned home in Kalamazoo. (WOOD TV8 file)

Grant also believes that in many places, a city land bank makes more sense than one that serves an entire county.

“Most of the time, you see these properties in our urban cores. Those are the places where we see the most blight, the most vacancy,” she said. “These areas of the city have not been invested in. We really need some housing options. We need (more than) a bunch of rental properties. We need people to have ownership opportunities. Let’s be really intentional about not just getting this property into use, but how it will be used.”

Grant expects Grand Rapids to be one of the first cities to jump on board.

“Kent County had a land bank, but in 2018 it was dissolved. It really left the city of Grand Rapids, which is where most of the properties were, really vulnerable. The city didn’t have a say in that process,” Grant said.

Neighboring communities including Wyoming and Kentwood would also qualify for their own land bank. Grant specifically mentioned the city of Sterling Heights, the city of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Township as a few communities that have expressed interest in opening land banks.

“A lot of times when I was talking to people about this bill, they thought it (would impact) places that you have never heard of. No, some of our largest cities, some of our fastest growing cities don’t have access to these tools,” she explained.

Communities not covered by a county land bank can still seek help from the statewide land bank, but Grant argues this new strategy will be more effective.

“First of all, the State Land Bank Authority was a big supporter of this bill because they cannot serve every location the way it should be. They are not funded enough to do that. They just don’t have the team and the bandwidth for that,” Grant explained. “They are able to do some general things, but when you want to get detailed and you want to get intentional about spaces, they can’t do that. They also can’t partner with other funds to help develop these spaces. That is something unique that a city or a township can do.”

She continued: “We are in an extreme housing crisis. We don’t have time to be general. We need to be very intentional about the work we are doing.”