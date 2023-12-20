GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As families will begin to gather for the holidays this week, legal experts say that having the house full of several generations is the ideal time to go over estate planning and get ready for the future.

“If you have these conversations when everyone is around … it’s going to save a lot of heartache, a lot of time, stress and money,” Beth O’Laughlin, a partner in the law firm Warner Norcross + Judd LLP, said.

O’Laughlin says it’s important to ensure appropriate powers of attorney are in place, confirm that elderly loved ones have executed a will and trust and have a general understanding of assets and how they can be accessed.

“It’s not the most fun thing to talk about, but they are necessary,” she said.

O’Laughlin says the planning needs to span all generations. With children home from college, it’s a good time for them to set up both a health care and a financial power of attorney.

It’s also important to formalize who’s getting what material possessions, according to O’Laughlin.

“Adding a document to your estate plan that spells out who gets what is the best way to minimize family drama and make the proposed gifts legally binding,” she said.

If you’re able, use your annual exclusion with gifting. In 2023, the IRS allows individuals to give away up to $17,000 to an unlimited number of individuals without tax implications