Lee High School grad named U-M drum major

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — When the Michigan Marching Band next takes to the field at the Big House, Lee High School graduate and University of Michigan senior Walter Aguilar will be at the helm.

Aguilar said the moment he was named drum major was surreal.

“I was very emotional. I was with some of my very close friends so it was a very special moment for me to have the honor to lead an organization that I love so dearly. It’s a moment I’ll never forget,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar has been with the band since his freshman year at Michigan. He plays the horn.

The drum major for the Michigan Marching Band (there’s only one at a time) can traditionally bend all the way backward and touch their head on the ground.

“Clearly your body isn’t meant to do something like that, so after my freshman year I started practicing,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar would have his sister record his efforts. He said it took him about three months to manage to get his head to the ground and then get back up from that position.

“It took a while but I kept practicing, I was patient and now I’m excited hopefully to do it front of many fans,” Aguilar said.

The changes coronavirus will have on the football season are still unknown, so Aguilar said he’s still training for any scenario.

“The staff and directors, they’re working really hard also to be prepared for any possible scenario. The number one priority for them is that we’re safe and we’re healthy, but also that we have the best possible experience. Whatever happens, I’m sure that will be the case,” Aguilar said.