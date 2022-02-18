Lee Chatfield’s wife releases statement defending him

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Former Speaker of the House in Michigan Lee Chatfield’s wife, Stephanie, has now released a statement pushing back on her sister-in-law’s claims.

Lee Chatfield is under investigation for possible financial crimes as well as allegations of sexual assault from his brother’s wife.

In a statement released by her attorney, Stephanie acknowledges that her husband had an affair with her sister-in-law Rebekah, as well as other women.

She argues that the affair was consensual and did not begin when Rebekah was a minor, as she has claimed.

In addition to defending her husband and refusing specific details that Rebekah had made, Stephanie claims her sister-in-law suffers from hallucinations.

You can read the whole statement from Jamie White on behalf of Rebekah below: