MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — As the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual Mackinac Policy Conference continued Wednesday, the conversation centered on how to navigate an uncertain economy amid the continuing pandemic.

A survey released by the Detroit Regional Chamber Tuesday showed that attendees are concerned about the direction of the economy, though opinions differ in how long inflation may hang around.

“Where do we go from here? I think that is the main question,” U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, who serves on the House Financial Services Committee, said. “We don’t know. We’re in some really uncharted territory. We’ve never seen interest rates that have been artificially held so low for so long to spur this economy along and then we saw it just rocket up, but then we added additional spending because of COVID and some of those other things. So there’s a lot of people trying to figure it out. My general take is … we have to dial back our spending, certainly no more stimulus… We need to get some of our fiscal house in order.”

The themes of this year’s conference have centered around workforce development, equity, diversity and inclusion. A number of panels focused on how to find, attract and retain workers.

Wednesday’s agenda included events featuring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Michigan’s secretary of state and attorney general.