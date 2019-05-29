Michigan

Leaders gather for Mackinac Policy Conference

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The first full day of the Mackinac Policy Conference will be packed Wednesday with meetings, media availabilities and announcements about projects throughout the state.

24 Hour News 8's day starts with interviews with Congressman Fred Upton, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and others.

We hope to talk to Whitmer about a new initiative to drive innovation in new transportation technologies.

On Wednesday, at least nine members of the Michigan congressional delegation will hold their availability.

Finally, there could be news on how to fuel up that electric vehicle people may be thinking about buying around the state.

Check with woodtv.com throughout the week for updates on the conference.

