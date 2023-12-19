GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A member of the team who helped create the Pure Michigan campaign is retiring at the end of the month.

Dave Lorenz, the vice president of Travel Michigan, has worked with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for more than 21 years.

He says the success of the campaign has gone beyond what they thought was possible.

“We started to look at a brand for the state about 18 years ago,” Lorenz said. “And if you think back that long ago, you might remember the state was not in the best of position economically and, I would say, psychologically as well.”

The brand has evolved over the years but remains focused on highlighting what makes the state unique.

“We evolved from being mostly nature based with our presentation of the state and that’s how we started … We’re still this great place for natural surroundings and beautiful nature areas, but we’re also this place for really great cities like Grand Rapids and like Detroit,” Lorenz said.

The office considered many Michiganders to voice the ads, but when they came across Tim Allen, they knew they had the right fit.

“He was happy to do the work at the best rates that we could ever expect, so that was great,” Lorenz said. “And he has done great work for us, and he is the nicest, smartest, truly funniest guy you’ll ever imagine meeting.”

The campaign has generated millions of tourism dollars for the Michigan economy.

“I’ve had people tell me that they were gonna go under. Pure Michigan came, and they started seeing people come,” Lorenz said. “I mean, we built this brand and they came.”

Lorenz is from the Fruitport area and became emotional when speaking about the tourism growth in the region.

He says the resurgence of Muskegon as a destination is something he holds close to his heart.

“You see what’s happening in my hometown of Muskegon today,” Lorenz said. “It’s awesome and the fact that I’ve been able to tell that story has been great.”

This year, Lorenz was named the national State Tourism Director of the Year by the U.S. Travel Association.

He is proud of the work the entire team has done to make Pure Michigan possible.

“Because Pure Michigan has worked, I believe that we have changed the minds of so many people, that we’ve been successful to bring on and bring about so many ambassadors, all of us working together,” Lorenz said. “And that’s the secret of Pure Michigan.”