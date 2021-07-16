Lawyer loses challenge to mandatory membership in group

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a challenge to a policy that requires lawyers join the State Bar of Michigan.

Lucille Taylor says the group’s use of her dues for advocacy activities violates her right to free speech, among other objections.

But the appeals court says the U.S. Supreme Court has long held that mandatory membership as a condition of practicing law doesn’t violate constitutional protections.

Taylor was chief counsel under Gov. John Engler and a top Republican lawyer in the Legislature.

The appeals court affirmed a decision by federal Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids.