Lawmakers work to keep Asian Carp out of Great Lakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In Washington D.C. this week, lawmakers took a major step in keeping invasive Asian Carp out of the Great Lakes.

We have heard Michigan lawmakers talking about protecting the Great Lakes from Asian Carp for years. Now with approval of something called the Water Resources Development Act, one of the major plans to repel the invasive species, is closer to reality.

“This is one step closer to the actual construction of Brandon Road and the fish barrier for trying to keep the Asian Carp out,” Lakeshore Congressman Bill Huizenga said. There have been lots of discussion over it in decades, really, past decades. This is probably the most tangible in the last couple of years we’ve been able to get toward that final goal.”

Authorization of the act does not mean it is final. Money to meet that authorization would have to approved in the appropriations process.

Huizenga says another provision in the bill could help deal with beach erosion along the Great Lakes, caused by high water levels we’ve been experiencing over the past months.