Lawmakers to hold hearing on audit of nursing home COVID-19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday morning, members of the Michigan House and Senate Oversight committees will hold a hearing to look into a state audit concerning COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

You can watch the hearing streaming live at 10:30 a.m. on WOODTV.com.

This week, auditors reported that there were 8,061 confirmed or positive coronavirus deaths tied to nursing homes, homes for the aged and adult foster-care facilities as of early July. The difference between that number and what the state health department reported, 5,675 as of early July, is roughly 30%.

The audit was requested last summer by Republicans in the state Legislature who questioned if all the COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes were reported to the state. They also believed that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed hospitalized COVID-19 patients who no longer needed to live in a nursing home to return there after being discharged to help hospitals facing a surge in cases.

Whitmer said this was in line with federal guidelines. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel agreed with her, saying that nursing homes are accurately reporting virus-related deaths.

When news of the audit’s findings was announced, Hertel released a letter and referenced “serious concerns” she has about how the audit was conducted. The concerns include the audit’s plan to combine COVID-19 deaths at facilities that are subject to state or federal reporting requirements and those that aren’t.