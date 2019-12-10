Lawmakers OK restoration of some budget funding

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A deal to restore a large chunk of the state spending cut or transferred by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was approved by the state Legislature in the final hours of session for 2019.

“The agreement outlined in these supplemental budget bills restores over half a billion dollars in critical funding for law enforcement, hospitals, local governments, college students, children in charter and rural schools, and more,” Senate Appropriations Chair Jim Stamas, R-Midland, said in a Tuesday statement.

When the Republican-led Legislature and Democratic governor couldn’t agree on budget priorities, she line-item vetoed about $1 billion in appropriations and then turned to the seldom-utilized State Administrative Board to shift hundreds of millions more.

Lawmakers and Whitmer have been trying for weeks to cut a deal to put that funding back in place, but the bills OK’d Tuesday don’t restore all of it. One source told News 8 that more funding discussions will continue in the new year.

In addition, appropriators are poised to reverse some of the transfers made by the Administrative Board. Apparently, an agreement has been reached to guarantee the state budget office will accept those changes. That action is expected Wednesday.

Bills that will make some changes to the way the Administrative Board operates and require lawmakers to have a budget to the governor by July 1 are included in the package.