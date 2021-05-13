Lawmakers OK COVID-19 spending bills; budget chief concerned

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic michigan capitol rotunda_1520909235588.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislators have approved mid-year spending bills, including billions of federal coronavirus relief to boost pay for frontline government workers, incentivize unemployed people to return to work and upgrade infrastructure.

Under a $3.3 billion plan sent to the Senate by the Republican-led House, some federal funding would go toward payroll costs and free up state dollars to pay the Flint water crisis settlement — instead of borrowing — and partially replenish an unemployment benefits fund.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration questioned the bill, saying federal guidance states COVID-19 funds cannot be used to pay down debt and finance legal settlements.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!