Lawmakers, officials launch mental health initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State and national leaders came together Wednesday to launch a new mental health and addiction initiative.

The goal is to find a more permanent source of funding for community mental health clinics in Michigan, so they don’t have to rely on grant funding.

Starting this month, certified community behavioral health clinics will be reimbursed through Medicaid for the full cost of providing services. It’s the same way community health centers are currently funded for physical care.

There are 33 of those clinics in Michigan. Seven are in West Michigan, including Network 180 in Grand Rapids and Integrated Services of Kalamazoo.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, people who receive services at these clinics had fewer emergency department visits for behavioral health.