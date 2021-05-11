Lawmakers begin passing budget bills; no deal with Whitmer

Michigan

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control Michigan’s Senate have begun approving a $66.4 billion budget that would spend 5% more than in the current year — thanks to an influx of federal funding — but about $728 million less than what is proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Democrats voted against bills, showing a legislative deal with the Democratic governor remained weeks or months away.

Legislators are required to pass spending bills by July 1, though the fiscal year will not start until Oct. 1.

The Republican-led House also plans to begin passing budget legislation Tuesday, including billions of federal COVID-19 relief aid.

