Lawmaker wants to ban tear gas in Michigan

Police launch tear gas into a crowd of protesters about 40 minutes after a 7 p.m. curfew went into effect on June 2, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A lawmaker from Holt introduced a bill Wednesday that would prohibit law enforcement from using tear gas on crowds.

Tear gas is considered a chemical weapon and is banned in international warfare, but is legal in all 50 states as a crowd control measure. In Michigan, police used tear gas during a riot in Grand Rapids and during protests in Kalamazoo, Lansing and Detroit.

“Tear gas can be used to silence viewpoints with which those in power do not agree. This offends the U.S. Constitution, and it should alarm every American,” said Democratic state Rep. Kara Hope, who introduced House Bill 5925. “In addition to harming human health, tear gas poses a very real threat to the First Amendment and its guarantees of the right to peaceful assembly, the right to petition the government, and the right to free speech. It is past time to stop using chemical weapons in Michigan.”

She argued that since tear gas cannot be controlled or directed after it is deployed, homes and businesses that were not the officers’ intended targets are affected and added the chemicals can linger on furniture and other items long after it was used.

A study by the U.S. military found that 50% of recruits exposed to tear gas needed medical treatment while 90% had acute respiratory illness symptoms.