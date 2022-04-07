LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Video shows a Michigan lawmaker charged with drunken driving in February couldn’t balance on one leg after being pulled over in suburban Detroit.

The video and police report (PDF) were released Thursday by the Livonia Police Department.

The report says Democratic state Rep. Mary Cavanagh of Redford tested at 0.176% blood alcohol content in the back of the police car and then 0.2% at the Livonia jail, more than two times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Cavanagh’s attorney says the Redford lawmaker recognizes her responsibility to her constituents and will eventually explain the details of what happened.

It was Cavanagh’s second time charged with operating while intoxicated by Livonia police. The first was in 2015, though she pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge.