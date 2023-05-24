LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — State Rep. Lori Stone, D-Warren, will formally reintroduce a bill Wednesday to require a universally-accessible adult changing table in most places with public restrooms.

“Liam’s Law” was inspired by an 8-year-old named Liam, who has several rare conditions. Liam, described as “a delight,” cannot be potty trained and will presumably need diapers for his whole life, but changing tables that can fit anyone older than 3 are rare, according to a news release.

The law is designed to help Liam and others avoid the “humiliation” of being changed on a restroom floor, the release said.

In 2022, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began a grant program to help install more adult-sized changing tables.

Liam’s Law was initially introduced in 2020. Liam’s mother, Jessica Gomez of Livonia, will be present at its reintroduction.