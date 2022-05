GAYLORD, Mich. (WLNS) — A “large and extremely dangerous tornado” touched down in the area of Gaylord on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado was spotted near M-32 and Murner Road, just west of downtown Gaylord.

#GaylordTornado as seen by rotation tracks.



Highest rotation plows through the west side of the city, Then off to the north before moving quickly at 55 mph to the northeast. pic.twitter.com/nKg1XMQXq2 — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) May 20, 2022

At 3:46 p.m., NWS Gaylord issued a rare ‘particularly dangerous situation tornado warning.”

NWS Gaylord also confirmed that heavy damage is being reported alongside egg-sized hail, which is roughly two inches.

A damage survey team will likely be sent out today.