Lansing Twp. police issue Amber Alert for missing 2-year-old

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lansing Township Police Department issued an Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy Monday morning.

The Amber Alert was issued shortly after 8 a.m. for 2-year-old Phoenix Washington, who described as being around 2-foot tall and 30 pounds.

The child is suspected to be with 26-year-old Phoenix Washington who is believed to be driving a black 2011 Mazda 3 with the license plate EFM6569. He is described as being around 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds.

The suspect, who broke into the victim’s house and abducted the child, threatened to harm himself and the victim, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lansing Township Police Department at 517.485.1700.