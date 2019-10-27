1 dead, 4 others hospitalized in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lansing Police Department say one person was killed and four others were hospitalized after a shooting in Lansing early Sunday.

Police responded to the shooting at a large house party around 1:30 a.m. near Balfour Drive and West Miller Road. They found victims with gunshot injuries both inside and outside of the home.

One victim, a 22-year-old man from Jackson, died from injuries. Four other victims were taken to the hospital.

Officers told WLNS, our sister station in Lansing, that the shooting scene was chaotic, which caused road closures in the area.

The Lansing Police Department and the Michigan State Police are investigating the situation.

If you have any information, please call the Lansing Police Department at 517.483.4600 or Crime Stoppers at 517.483.STOP.