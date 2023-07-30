LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department is investigating after five people were shot around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police tape blocked off a section in the middle of a parking lot on West Holmes Road near S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Lansing, which was surrounded by more than a dozen first responder vehicles.

LPD said officers responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival, they found a large crowd of people containing multiple victims of gunshot wounds.

The Lansing Fire Department also was on scene to help treat and transport several of the victims to the hospital.

Because of the crowd size, LPD called in assistance from neighboring departments including the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State University Department Police and Public Safety.

Two of the five victims are in critical condition, police say.

Officers said they recovered multiple firearms, and several persons of interest were taken into custody. LPD is investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Schlagel at 517.483.6885, the Lansing Police Department at 517.483.5600, Crime Stoppers at 517.483.7867 or send a private message through the department’s Facebook page.