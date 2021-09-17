Lansing police issue Amber Alert for 2 young kids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for two young children late Thursday night.

Authorities are looking for 3-year-old Lilliana Reynolds and 4-year-old Zymani Reynolds.

Police say both girls are believed to be traveling with 23-year-old Brian James Reynolds and 21-year-old Gavin Austin Anspach.

Both Lilliana and Zymani were taken from the scene of a shooting and double homicide in the city of Lansing.

Officials believe the suspects are driving in a silver or gray colored box-style SUV with unknown registration.

Both men are believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you see them or Lilliana and Zymani, please call the Lansing Police Department at 517.230.6002 or dial 911.