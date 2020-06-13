Closings & Delays
Lansing man’s body in garbage truck; death called accident

Michigan

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
The site where a body was found in a garbage truck in Williamston,. (June 12 2020)

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (AP) — The body of a 36-year-old man was discovered in a garbage truck in Ingham County, police said.

“Surveillance video leads authorities to believe the death was accidental,” Meridian Township police said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Police didn’t elaborate. The man was identified as Matthew Haack of Lansing.

The body was discovered Friday in a Waste Management truck after the driver arrived at a waste transfer facility near Williamston, police said.

Anyone with information can call Meridian Township police at (517) 853-4800.

