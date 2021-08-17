Lansing man charged with assaulting officer in US Capitol riot

An undated photo purportedly showing Logan Barnhart at the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The FBI has arrested a Lansing man for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Logan James Barnhart, 40, is charged with federal offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting, according to WLNS, WOOD TV8’s Lansing sister station. He made his initial court appearance in the Western District of Michigan.

Sedition Hunters, a group dedicated to finding and identifying the rioters, released the image below in an attempt to find Barnhart, who was then known as FBI 128-AFO.

Ronald Colton McAbee of Unionville Tennesee was also arrested and charged Tuesday for his role in the attack. McAbee was also charged with the same charges as Barnhart, but was also charged with inflicting bodily injury.

So far, 570 people have been charged in connection to the riot. Twelve of them, including Barnhart, are from Michigan.