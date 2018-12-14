Lansing family offers $8K for info on hunting death

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The family of Chong Yang holds a candlelight vigil at the state Capitol in Lansing Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (WLNS)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The family of a Michigan man who was shot and killed last month while hunting deer is offering a more than $8,000 reward for information about his death.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Chong Yang's family held a candlelight vigil for the 68-year-old Thursday at the state Capitol.

Family spokesman Joseph Yang says the family initially believed that the death was an accident, but they now believe it was an "intentional shooting to kill and rob our family member in the woods."

The family says one main reason they suspect foul-play is because Chong Yang's firearm and backpack were taken.

Bath Township police say that haven't yet determined whether the shooting was intentional.

Chong Yang was found dead Nov. 16 while hunting deer on public land in the township.

