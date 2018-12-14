Michigan

Lansing family offers $8K for info on hunting death

By:

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 12:16 PM EST

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 12:16 PM EST

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The family of a Michigan man who was shot and killed last month while hunting deer is offering a more than $8,000 reward for information about his death.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Chong Yang's family held a candlelight vigil for the 68-year-old Thursday at the state Capitol.

Family spokesman Joseph Yang says the family initially believed that the death was an accident, but they now believe it was an "intentional shooting to kill and rob our family member in the woods."

The family says one main reason they suspect foul-play is because Chong Yang's firearm and backpack were taken.

Bath Township police say that haven't yet determined whether the shooting was intentional.

Chong Yang was found dead Nov. 16 while hunting deer on public land in the township.

___

Information from: Lansing State Journal

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Project Night Lights in Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Project Night Lights in Grand Rapids

Photo Galleries
Photos: 2018 Whoville 5K
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2018 Whoville 5K

Photo Galleries
Grand View Elementary visits the Weather Experience
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Grand View Elementary visits the Weather Experience