Lake Michigan finally forecasted to recede

DETROIT (WOOD) — For the first time in months, water levels on Lake Michigan are expected to drop over the next month.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers weekly forecast released Friday projects Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, treated as one lake in the forecast, to drop an inch by Aug. 19.

Michigan and Huron are currently at the all-time high for the month of July set in 1986, and have risen 2 inches the past month.

The other three Great Lakes all remain above the all-time record averages for July.

Over the next month Lake Ontario is expected to fall 9 inches, while Lake Erie will drop 5 inches. Lake Superior is forecasted to remain at its current level.

Despite the expected decreases, the impact of high water will not go away quickly.

“High water levels and potentially record high water levels are expected to persist for at least the next six months,” the forecast said, “so flood prone areas are expected to remain vulnerable.”