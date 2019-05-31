Lake Michigan at new May high water record

DETROIT (WOOD) — Lake Michigan has set a new record-high level for the month of May, after rising an impressive 9 inches since May 1.

The Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District released its updated Great Lakes water level report Friday. The report shows that all five Great Lakes are now above their previous records for the month of May.

Lake Michigan and Lake Huron are treated as one connected lake in the forecast. As of May 31, the two lakes are now one inch above the previous high in May 1986. The two lakes are up 13 inches from one year ago.

“Wet conditions continued to be observed throughout the week,” the report states, “particularly in the southwest part of the basin, which received 1 to 2 inches more precipitation than average in some locations. As a whole, the Great Lakes basin has received 28% above its normal month-to-date May precipitation as of the 29th.”

The Army Corps forecasts Lake Michigan and Lake Huron to continue rising, going up by another 2 inches by July 1.

Lake Erie is now 6 inches above its record. Lake Superior and Lake Ontario are both 3 inches above their previous May records. Lake Ontario had the biggest rise this month, going up 18 inches since May 1.

Army Corps of Engineers records date back to 1918.

