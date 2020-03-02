Bell’s founder appointed to state brewer council

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Larry Bell of Kalamazoo has been named to represent large brewers on the Michigan Craft Beverage Council, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday.

Bell, the founder and president of Bell’s Brewery, began his term Monday and the term expires on Sept. 30.

His appointment comes after Bradley Stevenson, the previous representative, resigned.

The Michigan Craft Beverage Council awards grants in researching craft beverages, run surveys and analysis and provides programs that support Michigan’s agricultural elements.

Whitmer also announced appointments to several other committees Monday.