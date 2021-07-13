Kids’ Food Basket continues feeding children during summer months

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For nearly two decades, Kids’ Food Basket has led the way in fighting childhood hunger in West Michigan, providing sack suppers for school children to bring home with them.

Even though school is out for the summer, hunger doesn’t stop.

Founding CEO Bridget Clark Whitney says summer programs are even more important this year, adding that more than 30% of Michigan families are facing food insecurity.

During the school year, thousands of children at 50 West Michigan schools receive sack suppers. Volunteers are encouraged to take part in preparing the nutritious meals, which include fresh produce grown at KFB’s 10-acre, chemical-free farm.

For information about volunteering, go to KFB’s website.