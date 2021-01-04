Key figure in UAW corruption probe gets shorter sentence

FILE – In this July 25, 2011 file photo, Al Iacobelli, former Vice President Employee Relations, Chrysler Group LLC, speaks at Chrysler Group LLC headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. A judge on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, cut 18 months off a 5 1/2-year prison sentence for the former Fiat Chrysler executive who with union members looted a training center for auto workers. Iacobelli’s sentence reduction was a bit larger than prosecutors had requested in rewarding him for cooperation in an investigation of corruption at the highest levels of the United Auto Workers. He admitted to showering more than $1.5 million in cash and gifts on high-ranking members of the union to gain an advantage during negotiations, including a $262,000 mortgage payoff. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya File)

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has cut 18 months off a 5 1/2-year prison sentence for a former Fiat Chrysler executive who looted a training center for auto workers.

Al Iacobelli’s sentence reduction was a reward for cooperation in an investigation of corruption at the United Auto Workers.

Iacobelli was the head of labor relations at Fiat Chrysler. Iacobelli admitted to showering more than $1.5 million in cash and gifts on high-ranking members of the union to gain an advantage during negotiations, including a $262,000 mortgage payoff.

The government’s investigation began at the training center but stretched to other corrupt acts at the UAW. Eleven officials have been convicted, including two former presidents.